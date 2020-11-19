Lawrence Brown "Tyrone"
Age 73 of Washington, DC, peacefully departed us on November 5, 2020. He was born to the late James Issac Smith and Doris Romeo and was a cherished father of Amanda, Danarda, Marc, and Patrick. He also leaves to cherish his memory four grandchildren: Britney, Janiah, Iyanna, and Jaxon; and six siblings: Pamela, Natalie, Juliet, Evelyn, Nathanial, and Norman, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews. Tyrone enjoyed working as a mechanic, and being the Supervisor at the U.S. National Park Service, for many years. The funeral service will take place at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, Washington, DC on Friday, November 20, 2020. Viewing from 9 until time of service at 11 a.m. for close family only. Live streaming will be available at https://youtu.be/lJWBIvPHlrg
.