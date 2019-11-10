

Lawrence Dean Burke



On November 2, 2019, Lawrence Dean Burke of Silver Spring, MD. Lawrence died peacefully at the age of 94. Lawrence was born in Iowa to his parents; John and Pearl Burke. Lawrence and Ann met at the University of Iowa which resulted in their nuptials. He was married to the love of his life Ann for the past 63 years. Together, they had four children, Pearl A. Brown, Lawrence Burke Jr, John Cameron Burke, and Anthony (Alicia) Lester Burke. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Asa, Tyler, Bristol, Brice, Thane, Miranda, and Madeline. Lawrence was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.

Lawrence's early education was in Des Moines, Iowa. His higher education included a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Drake University and a Master's of Social Work from The University of Iowa. He also obtained his certification in the field of Social Work. He began working on his doctoral degree in Social Work at Catholic University. Lawrence had wide and various professional experiences. He was a Social Worker in Polk County, Iowa, a Training Consultant with the State Department of Iowa, and a Social Worker with The National institutes of Health, (NIH), in Bethesda, Maryland.

Lawrence joined the US Public Health Service, (USPHS), and continued his career as a USPHS Officer. He served as Chief of Social Services in Baltimore, Maryland, and worked in the Department of Cancer Control/Rehabilitation and headed the Grants Program Division. Captain Burke retired from USPHS in 1984. Lawrence was a member of Omega Phi Psi Fraternity, The Men's Breakfast Club and several other organizations.

Lawrence's religious preference was Baptist. In celebration of his life, he will be remembered because he has touched many lives, with his honesty and concern. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A private burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.