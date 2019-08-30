The Washington Post

LAWRENCE BURRELL

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
2914 Bladensburg Road, NE
LAWRENCE EDGAR BURRELL  

Departed this life on August 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife Christina L. Burrell, stepsons James and Christoff, step grandchildren Ja'Quan, Christina, Meeko and Christoph, sisters Charlotte Bush and Marguerite Parker, brothers Daniel Burrell and Robert Burrell and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Road, NE. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2019
