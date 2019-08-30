LAWRENCE EDGAR BURRELL
Departed this life on August 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife Christina L. Burrell, stepsons James and Christoff, step grandchildren Ja'Quan, Christina, Meeko and Christoph, sisters Charlotte Bush and Marguerite Parker, brothers Daniel Burrell and Robert Burrell and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Road, NE. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.