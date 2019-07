Lawrence C. Hogan, Sr.

04/19/1928 - 07/17/2019



Officers and members of Local 26, IBEW are hereby notified of the death of Retired Brother and Former Business Manager Lawrence C. Hogan, Sr.

Friends may call to Frances J. Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Where viewing will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Our condolences are extended to his family and friends.

J.F. Dabbs, F.S.