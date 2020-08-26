LAWRENCE CHERNACK

LAWRENCE SCOTT CHERNACK
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, LAWRENCE SCOTT CHERNACK of Laurel, MD. Beloved husband of Alisa Kobrinetz Chernack. Loving son of Allan and Irene Chernack. Devoted father of Daniel and Jared. Dear brother of Sherri (Christopher) Hanusek.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services will held privately. Please join us on August 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM via the following link to view the funeral services for Scott, https://www.facebook.com/Scott-Chernack-Memorial-111794013976927/
Please follow the group Memorial Page for updates and live stream link for services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205 or to The Wish-a-Fish Foundation, Inc., c/o Skip Zinck, 1346 Brenda Rd., Severn, MD 21144.Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
.