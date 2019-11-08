LAWRENCE R. CLIME (Age 81)
From Bucks County, PA, long-time resident of Arlington and Manassas VA. Passed away on October 25, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Carol, daughters, Courtney (Dorsey Riley) and Cathleen, son, Patrick, grandson, Samuel Riley, and many relatives and friends. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110 with a Reception immediately following.