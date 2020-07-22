

Lawrence E. Comey

Born in 1927 to Dennis and Edna Comey, Lawrence "Larry" was the sixth of seven children. Larry attended St. Peter's Jesuit Preparatory School where he learned to love the Jesuit society to which he committed himself. He attended Woodstock College and was ordained as a priest in the Society of Jesus in 1956. Larry then taught math for many years at Loyola High School and Gonzaga Preparatory School in Washington, DC. Larry left Gonzaga and the Jesuit order in 1968 and spent time living in Hawaii before returning to the East Coast in 1970. Larry joined the faculty of the acclaimed Langley High School in McLean, Virginia where he established himself as an instructor with high expectations but also an infectious sense of humor. Larry was loved by his students, many of whom kept in touch with him over the decades. To Larry, they were his children. During the years he taught at Langley, Larry met and married the love of his life, Patty Comey. Larry and Patty loved travelling the world, visiting family and friends, golfing, and entertaining. Larry was predeceased by his wife Patty and her daughter Pam; his sisters, Marcella, Doris, and Mary Jayne; and his brothers Emmett, Gerry, and Den. Larry also loved and was adored by his many nieces and nephews. As a teacher, Larry shared his many gifts of music, comedy, magic, great empathy, and his capacity for unqualified love to teach not only his students but also to entertain and console his family members and countless others whose lives he touched. Larry passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at Silas Burke House in Burke Virginia while in hospice care. The family will announce the celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made to: The Society of JesusUSA Northeast ProvinceCare for Senior and Infirm Jesuits39 East 83rd StreetNew York, New York 20028



