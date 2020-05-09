

LAWRENCE Diehl

"Larry" (Age 80)



Lawrence "Larry" Diehl, 80, of Brookeville, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was born on April 3, 1939 in New York City to the late Edward and Jean Diehl, and was the oldest of three siblings. Upon graduating from Roosevelt High School in Washington, DC, and after starting work in commercial construction, he met Jean Cox, of Burtonsville, MD. They married in November of 1961.

The couple had two sons, Kenneth and Wayne. Larry then served as a Maryland State Trooper and, later, as an officer with the Montgomery County Police Department. Eventually, he transitioned into an outstanding manufacturer's sales representative. For the last ten years of his working career, he was an assistant in the Human Resources Dept. at Brooke Grove Retirement Village in Sandy Spring, MD, retiring in 2016.

Larry Diehl's life was marked by an allegiance to quality and kindness, and to all things done well. His life centered around the well-being and the comfort of others. He loved people and, in turn, was respected and admired by everyone he came into contact with. Tempering life's challenges with a marvelous sense of humor, he led what is the quintessential example of an honorable and exemplary life. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jean; sons, Kenneth and Wayne, their wives Dianne and Darlene; sister, Arlene; brother, Dennis; brother-in-law, Rob and wife Sophie. In addition, he leaves six grandchildren: Eric, Kurt, Ross, Troy, Joe and Ashley; two nephews, Keith and Christian; four grand nieces, Caroline, Jillian, Susannah and Delaney; and four cousins, Sandy, Jack, Richard and Gene. A private Celebration of Life was held at the family home on March 8th, 2020. In Larry's memory, you are are invited to donate to the .

Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2020