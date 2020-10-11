Lawrence Eugene Finch "Larry"
Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1933, as the only child of Gladys and Lawton Finch, and died on September 12, 2020 in Monterey, California. A scientist and diplomat, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Ria James, and after college was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force and assigned to the Pentagon, where he worked on programming for an early digital computer. After completing his graduate studies in Physics, Larry returned to the Pentagon to work in technical intelligence, including several memorable days during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In the late 1960s, Larry moved to the Department of State, where he worked at the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency as a nuclear arms control specialist, serving in Washington and on delegations in Geneva, Switzerland. In 1982, he became a Science Counselor at the American Embassy in Rome. Later, Ria and Larry moved to Paris where he worked as a consultant to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Upon retiring, he became a full-time volunteer, supporting parks and the urban forest in Arlington, Virginia. Larry moved to Carmel, California, in 2014. Larry is survived by Ria, his wife of 66 years; son Warren Finch and Michelle (Bang) Finch, daughter Stephanie Finch, son Jim Finch and Jeri (Koplowitz) Finch; and four grandchildren: Jenna, Kaitlin, Emma, and Mikhaela. A celebration of Larry's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Larry Finch Memorial Parks Fund through the Friends of Arlington Parks to support memorial plantings and other parks projects (http://www.foap.org
/).