LAWRENCE GREGORY
"Pee Wee"
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 26, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Malvolia; sons, Keith and Kevin; daughter, Krystal; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2409 Ainger Place, SE, Washington, DC 20020 Rev. Christopher Nichols, Pastor. Internment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Services entrusted to Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home, Clinton, MD.