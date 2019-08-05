The Washington Post

LAWRENCE "PEE WEE" GREGORY

Service Information
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
24016
(540)-345-9100
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
2409 Ainger Place, SE
Washington, DC, DC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
2409 Ainger Place, SE
Washington, DC, DC
Notice
LAWRENCE GREGORY  
"Pee Wee"  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 26, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Malvolia; sons, Keith and Kevin; daughter, Krystal; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2409 Ainger Place, SE, Washington, DC 20020 Rev. Christopher Nichols, Pastor. Internment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Services entrusted to Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home, Clinton, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2019
