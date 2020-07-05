LAWRENCE HAYES

Passed away peacefully at Alfred House assisted living in Rockville, MD, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Hayes of Gaithersburg and five children: Mary Hayes of San Jose, Costa Rica; David Hayes of Alexandria, VA; Stephen Hayes and James Hayes of Gaithersburg; and Joanna Hayes Maxted of Paso Robles, CA, along with son-in-law Brian Maxted and two grandchildren. Mr. Hayes was born in Burlington, VT, in 1932 and grew up in Belmont, MA, where he finished high school. After graduating from Harvard College in 1953, Mr. Hayes served two years in the U.S. Army. He then returned to Harvard Law and was admitted to the bar in Massachusetts and Washington, DC. Mr. Hayes' career in DC included several positions as an attorney for the Federal Home Loan Bank Board, and later as the senior attorney for the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation, where he assisted with mergers and acquisitions of troubled savings and loan institutions prior to and throughout the savings and loan crisis of the 1980's. Mr. Hayes represented the FHLBB as a member of the Administrative Conference of the United States (1976-77). He received numerous agency awards, including the Distinguished Service Award as the Bank Board's outstanding employee of 1982. He retired in 1996. In 1997, Mr. Hayes served, pro bono, as a Legal Specialist in Banking Law for the Central and East European Law initiative in Sofia, Bulgaria. He also volunteered as a member of the Maryland Public Policy Committee of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) from 2000-2005. Throughout his life, Larry was an avid reader. He also enjoyed tennis and classical music, and vacations with his family on Cape Cod. His remains are interred at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, MD. Please sign the family online guestbook at