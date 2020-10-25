1/
LAWRENCE HILL
1926 - 2020
LAWRENCE CURTIS HILL  (Age 94)  
Died on September 24, 2020 of COVID-19. Born June 15, 1926, he was a lifelong resident of Washington, DC, attended St. Augustine Catholic School and Church and Dunbar High School. After Army service in WWII, he graduated from Miner Teachers College and New York University and was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He retired as principal of Maury Elementary School in 1983. Lawrence was predeceased by his wife, Thomasine Bradford Hill, and is survived by his daughter Lauren, son-in-law, David, grandchildren, Julian and Jordan, brother-in-law, John B. Adams, Sr. and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial donations may be made in Lawrence's name to The United Negro College Fund, 1805 7th Street NW, Washington DC 20001. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Washington, DC on October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. The family asks those who attend the mass to maintain safe social distancing. Services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
1505 Kenilworth Avenue NE
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 529-4300
