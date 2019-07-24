LAWRENCE COLBERT HOGAN, SR.
(Age 91)
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019 of Spring Hill, Florida. Husband of Joan Virginia Hogan; father of Sharon Beecher (James), George Hogan (Karen), and Larry Hogan (Karen); stepfather of Linda Pottberg; grandfather of Susan Cullen (Greg), Cara Bradley (Joe), Brenden Hogan, and the late Kelley Wiseman; brother of Warren Hogan (Cecile) and Joan Jaynes (Dean). Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking) on Saturday, July 27 from 2 to 4 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. Interment at a later date.