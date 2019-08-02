Lawrence Peter Huffer "Larry"
Of Burtonsville, MD, died at home, at the age of 57, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after a long battle with colorectal cancer. Throughout his final days he was surrounded by the love and support of his family and friends. Lawrence, a unique soul, was born on February 5, 1962 in Washington, DC, the second child of Elisabeth "Liesel" and Lawrence Guy Huffer. Preceded in death by his parents. Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Noelle Alexandra Huffer of Burtonsville, MD; his stepson, Michael Len Jenkins of Greenbelt, MD; his eldest sister, Magdalena Evi Huffer and her husband, Brett Van Akkeren of Washington, DC; his youngest sister, Sidi V. Huffer and her wife, Janet Trent of Dover, PA; his former spouse Cathy Lynn Huffer of Greenbelt, MD and a host of other relatives and good friends from near and far. Lawrence was cherished by his family and vast circle of friends and is mourned with deep sorrow by all those who knew and loved him. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866; followed by a reception. Donations can be made in Lawrence's honor to his beagle Smeagle's rescue angels, at Rural Dog Rescue, (www.ruraldogrescue.com
).