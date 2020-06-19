

Lawrence Roger Hunt "Larry" (Age 66)

Lawrence Hunt of Fairfax, VA passed away on June 16, 2020 at Innova Fairfax Hospital.Larry was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on December 2, 1953. He graduated from Justice High School in Falls Church, VA. Formerly known as JEB Stuart High School. Larry is survived by his daughter, Wendy Hunt, sons, Jon Northup and Kurtis Hunt and several other family members.Private services will be held.Memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice 3180 Fairview Park Drive Falls Church, VA 22042.



