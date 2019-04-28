

Lawrence Paul Kelly

"Larry"



Of Potomac, Maryland, formerly of Laytonsville, Maryland passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 23, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1928 to William and Ana May Kelly in Washington, DC., but spent most of his youth in Trenton, New Jersey. Larry was the beloved husband of Shina Kozai Kelly and loving father of Allan Kelly, Robin Kelly, Gayle Fishman, and seven grandchildren. He met his wife where they both taught ballroom dance, a passion for which they shared throughout their 60+ years together. He was a devout Catholic with a big personality, who later taught business math and typing at the local high schools in Montgomery County. He also loved to play sports, cherished his pets and gave the gift of horses to his family. Funeral services for family only will be held at Holy Cross Church in Garrett Park, MD. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.