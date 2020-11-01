Of Saint George, UT. Lawrence E. Laubscher, Sr. "Larry", passed away at his home on October 20, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in Kansas City, MO on January 9, 1931. He is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Roberts and Lawrence Edwin Laubscher, his sister, Ellen Bortz Hocking, his first wife and high school sweetheart, June Oberndoerfer, and his daughter, Nancy Laubscher Griffin. He moved to Washington, D.C. at age six and graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in 1948. Larry attended George Washington University with degrees in Electrical Engineering (BEE 1952) and Law (JD 1955) and was a three year varsity letterman in tennis, and a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Professionally, he joined with his son, Larry, Jr., in founding the intellectual property law firm of Laubscher & Laubscher. Upon semi-retirement, he moved with Mary to St. George, UT in 2010, became a member of the Utah State Bar, and continued his practice in a satellite office. Larry was a member of the American Bar Association, the America Intellectual Property Law Association, and the Utah, Virginia, and District of Columbia Bar Associations. He was a Past President of the Patent Lawyers Club of Washington, DC.In Silver Spring, MD, Larry was a Boy Scout Cubmaster, and served as Vice President of the Church Counsel for St. Luke Lutheran Church. Upon moving to Arlington, VA in 1976, he was a Crystal City soccer coach, and sang for many years in the choir of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and an Elder. In Utah, he was a deacon at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, and sang with the church choir and with the St. George Interfaith Choir. He greatly enjoyed the golf and social programs at Bloomington C.C.Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary S. Laubscher; his children, Larry Laubscher, Jr. (Patty) of Annapolis, MD, Brian Laubscher (Renee) of Springfield, VA, Linda Gleave of Salt Lake City, UT; son-in-law, John Griffin of Frisco, CO; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Switchpoint CRC, 948 North 1300 West, Saint George, UT 84770. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit the website