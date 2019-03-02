Lawrence E. Lerner
On February 27, 2019, Lawrence E. Lerner, of Chevy Chase, MD and Boca Raton, FL. Beloved husband of Iris, devoted father of Rick, Ken (Adella) and Heidi, cherished grandfather of Josh and Daphne. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 10:30 a.m. at Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD. Interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Family will be observing shiva at the Lerner residence in Chevy Chase starting Sunday night from 7 to 9 p.m. and continuing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. through Thursday, March 7. Memorial contributions may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, crohnscolitisfoundation.org
.org, which supports research to end Alzheimer's disease, macular degeneration and glaucoma. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.