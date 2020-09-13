1/1
LAWRENCE "LARRY" LIVINGSTON
Lawrence Livingston   "Larry" (Age 76)  
Passed away on September 9, 2020. Larry was born in Washington, DC to the late Robert and Nellie Livingston. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan and loved them, win or lose. He spent many days at his children's sporting events cheering them on. It didn't matter if it was basketball, football, baseball, and even cheerleading, he was right there with them. He was also an umpire and referee for many years. Most importantly, Larry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 48 years, Beverly Livingston; his cherished children Carolyn Livingston and Scott Livingston; his eight grandchildren, Jacob Huff, Zackary Stum, Michelle Stum, Brian Livingston, Brandon Webster, Nathan Livingston, Tyler Livingston, and Addison Livingston; his three great-grandchildren, Madison, Macie, and Matthew Livingston; his sister, Leslie Livingston; and his brother-in-law, James Hulce.A visitation for Larry will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a celebration of Larry's life at 6 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia 22193. The family asks that in honor of Larry you please wear something with the Washington Redskins on it.In lieu of flowers please make donations in Larry's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (www.mymsaa.org) or to the American SIDS Institute (sids.org).

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
4143 Dale Blvd.
Dale City, VA 22193
(703) 680-1234
