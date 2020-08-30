1/
LAWRENCE "LARRY" MAGNI
Lawrence A. Magni  
On August 25, 2020 Lawrence "Larry" Magni, 63, Director of Facilities and Security Division of the Fairfax County Police Department died from complications from COVID-19. Larry is survived by his sister Joan Winant and her husband, Don, his nieces,Jennifer and Kimberly Winant and numerous close friends. The family will receive friends at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA 22180 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd. SE, Vienna, VA 22182 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. For complete obituary and guest book visit www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
August 29, 2020
Joan and family,

I am deeply saddened to hear of Larry's passing.

I taught him when he was in eighth grade st St. Peter's School. He spoke of you so frequently, Joan. He loved his big sister.

Larry and your family are being held closely in prayer.

Ann Murray
Ann Murray
Teacher
