On August 25, 2020 Lawrence "Larry" Magni, 63, Director of Facilities and Security Division of the Fairfax County Police Department died from complications from COVID-19. Larry is survived by his sister Joan Winant and her husband, Don, his nieces,Jennifer and Kimberly Winant and numerous close friends. The family will receive friends at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA 22180 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd. SE, Vienna, VA 22182 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. For complete obituary and guest book visit