LAWRENCE MALAKOFF

LAWRENCE MALAKOFF "Sonny"  

On Monday, September 9, 2019, SONNY MALAKOFF of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Myrna Rosenblatt Malakoff; loving father of Helene M. Wasser, Marc T. (Beth) Malakoff and Dana L. (Doug) Lightner; dear grandfather of Melissa and Alexander Wasser, Adam, Ashley and Jack Malakoff and Michael Andia, Samantha and Mara Lightner. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Interment to follow. Shiva will be observed after the service through Thursday evening and from Saturday 3 to 8 p.m. at Brightview West End, 285 N. Washington St., Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Voices For Autism. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

