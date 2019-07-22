The Washington Post

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Lawrence G. Mann of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Mann; devoted father of Allison Gray and Laura Eyester; caring father-in-law of Mark Gray and Michael Eyester; loving brother of Edward Goldman; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Megan, Connor, Tyler and Dylan. Services will be held private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
