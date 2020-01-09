LAWRENCE DANIEL MARCUS, M.D.
On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, LAWRENCE DANIEL MARCUS, M.D., of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Marlene Band Marcus, devoted father of Jeffrey (Laura), Mitchell (Adriana) and Michael (Lori) Marcus and Lauren (Jason) Kirsch. Dear brother of Gladys Novey and Gloria (Dan) Grabenstein. Loving grandfather of Melissa, Lindsey, Jason, Isabela, Matthew, Jacob. Alexa, Jonah and Ian Marcus and Sam, Alex, Ryan and Whitney Kirsch. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, 8215 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD. Interment following at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed Saturday evening and Sunday at Ingleside at King Farm, Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., #3, Hanover, MA 02339.
Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW HOME, 202-541-1001.