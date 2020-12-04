On November 5, 2020, Lawrence Mayo Sr. of Washington, DC transitioned peacefully. He was the beloved husband of Mattie Mayo; father of Lawrence Jr. and Priscilla; grandfather of Jerome, Brittney, Bryan and Jamaya; one brother Herman (Lillie May); two sisters Doris (Dallas) and Adell (Leonard); one sister-in-law Joyce (Warren); two brothers-in-law James (Brooklyn) and Jake (Shirley); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On December 5, Visitation at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. and Funeral services at 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 2078. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD.