1/
LAWRENCE MAYO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence Nathaniel Mayo, Sr.
On November 5, 2020, Lawrence Mayo Sr. of Washington, DC transitioned peacefully. He was the beloved husband of Mattie Mayo; father of Lawrence Jr. and Priscilla; grandfather of Jerome, Brittney, Bryan and Jamaya; one brother Herman (Lillie May); two sisters Doris (Dallas) and Adell (Leonard); one sister-in-law Joyce (Warren); two brothers-in-law James (Brooklyn) and Jake (Shirley); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On December 5, Visitation at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. and Funeral services at 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 2078. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD. www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved