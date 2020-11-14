1/
LAWRENCE "Larry" NUSSDORF
Lawrence Nussdorf "Larry"  (Age 74)  
Of Washington, DC died November 13, 2020. Born in Asbury Park, NJ, he received his Bachelor of Science in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a JD from Rutgers University, and an LLM in tax from Georgetown University. Mr. Nussdorf began his career at Arthur Andersen before joining Clark Enterprises in 1977. Mr. Nussdorf served as President and COO at Clark for many years before becoming Chairman and CEO in 2014. Mr. Nussdorf also served on the Board of directors of Pepco Holdings and Leidos Holdings. Mr Nussdorf was dedicated to his community, including as a member of the executive committee for the Anti-Defamation League (DC chapter), a Trustee of WETA and The United Jewish Endowment Fund of Greater Washington, a Director of the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, and a founding member of the Advisory Board of the Penn Institute for Urban Research. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melanie Franco Nussdorf; two sons, Jed (Sarah) and Benjamin (Inna); five grandchildren, whom he adored; brother, Andy (Rhonda) and sister, Ellie, and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Esther and Arthur Nussdorf. The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Nussdorf's memory to The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington or the Institute for Urban Research at the University of Pennsylvania. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2020.
November 14, 2020
A very fair gentlemen and one the brightest men I ever met
May god blessed his family
Stanleymcfadden
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Larry was the person that we all wish we could be:smart,compassionate, gracious and humble. No matter a persons station in life, Larry always made each individual feel important. Melanie and the boys have lost a wonderful human being who brought joy to so many.
Randy Byrnes
Friend
November 14, 2020
Larry and I were classmates, roommates and fraternity brothers at Penn. He was a truly wonderful person — in so many ways. With love to Melanie and their family.
Geof Stone
Geof Stone
Friend
November 14, 2020
We are heartbroken. Larry was an amazing man; kind, generous and a great sense of humor. Our sincere condolences to Melanie and the family
Lee and George Doty
Friend
