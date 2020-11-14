Of Washington, DC died November 13, 2020. Born in Asbury Park, NJ, he received his Bachelor of Science in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a JD from Rutgers University, and an LLM in tax from Georgetown University. Mr. Nussdorf began his career at Arthur Andersen before joining Clark Enterprises in 1977. Mr. Nussdorf served as President and COO at Clark for many years before becoming Chairman and CEO in 2014. Mr. Nussdorf also served on the Board of directors of Pepco Holdings and Leidos Holdings. Mr Nussdorf was dedicated to his community, including as a member of the executive committee for the Anti-Defamation League (DC chapter), a Trustee of WETA and The United Jewish Endowment Fund of Greater Washington, a Director of the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, and a founding member of the Advisory Board of the Penn Institute for Urban Research. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melanie Franco Nussdorf; two sons, Jed (Sarah) and Benjamin (Inna); five grandchildren, whom he adored; brother, Andy (Rhonda) and sister, Ellie, and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Esther and Arthur Nussdorf. The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Nussdorf's memory to The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington or the Institute for Urban Research at the University of Pennsylvania. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.