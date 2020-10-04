LAWRENCE OFFUTT

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center. He leaves to mourn his devoted wife, Leoni E. Smith-Offutt. He is also survived by two loving and devoted sons, Eric "Ricky" Offutt and Clark U. Smith; one grandson, Leon B. Smith; eight loving sisters' three devoted cousins; one aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Monday, October 5, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th St., NW. Entombment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery .