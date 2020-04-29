The Washington Post

LAWRENCE ONLEY Jr. (1956 - 2020)
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Lawrence Anthony Onley, Jr.  

Born on January 23, 1956, in Washington, DC, to the late Lawrence Anthony Onley, Sr. and Delores Y. Onley. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Lawrence was called home. He was loved and respected by everyone that knew him. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Delores Y. Onley; three children, Trenita L. Onley, Denise N. Williams (Samuel), Lawrence A. Onley, III; his fiancé', Patricia Galloway and son, Artie Ray Luckett, Jr.; three brothers, Steven Onley (Rosemary), Reginald Jackson (Dorene), Brian Onley; three sisters, Linda Kelly, Ava Onley-Millard, and Dionne Onley; 10 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held in Camp Springs, MD. For Service and Streaming information, please visit:

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 29, 2020
