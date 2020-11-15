Lawrence Rollin Ponsford "Larry" (Age 81)
Architect and urban planner; born in Minneapolis, formerly of Marblehead, MA; passed away peacefully in Chicago on November 10,2020. Dear brother of Margaret "Micki" (Robert) Hansen of N. Richland Hills, TX and MaryEllen Ponsford of Chicago; former spouse of Nancy Nelson and Louise Gish. Son of the late Rollin and Frances Ponsford. Earned B.A., Architecture from University of Minnesota and M.A., Urban Design, from Harvard. Director of Development at Techworld International Developers, Inc., Washington, DC.; Supervisor of Development Review at a Washington, DC-area planning agency; Director of Design for large-scale real estate developers, where he designed several new towns. He was a practicing architect/partner at ICO Urban Design; President, National Capital Chapter of the American Planning Association, and Asst. Professor of Architecture at Carnegie-Mellon and Washington Universities. Larry loved sailing, fishing, swimming, scuba diving, woodworking, photography, and travel. Services private. Donations may be made in his name to the Art Institute of Chicago, https://sales.artic.edu
/donate">sales.artic.edu/donate [sales.artic.edu
]. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com