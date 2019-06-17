

Lawrence Newton



Lawrence Quincy Newton (aka Nguyen Quoc Lap), born February 6, 1946 in Hue, Vietnam, died on June 10, 2019 in Gaithersburg, USA, of sudden cardiac arrest. Trained in political science and economics in New Zealand (Canterbury University and Wellington University), he taught briefly at Hue University before he was drafted in the Army of the Republic of South Vietnam (ARVN). He was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the ARVN after officer training at the Officer Cadet School of Australia in Portsea, Victoria. Appointed Lecturer in Political Science at the South Vietnam's Dalat Military Academy, he served there until South Vietnam fell to the communists in 1975. He spent the next six years in various communist concentration camps. Released in 1981, he escaped by boat to Indonesia taking with him two nephews and two nieces. They emigrated to the US as refugees in 1983. Resettled in New Jersey, Mr. Newton earned a doctorate in Economics at Rutgers University, taught briefly there, then worked at Fannie Mae until his retirement in 2008. He left behind a wife of 22 years, Cam Ha, M.D., Ph.D., six brothers and sisters and numerous nephews and nieces. Friends and relatives may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019. They can also participate, per his wishes, in a non-religious commemorative service at the same location on the next day, Saturday June 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cremation will be in Alexandria, VA. Please sign the family guest book at: