LAWRENCE RIVERS, JR.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, Lawrence Rivers departed this life at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Emma Rivers; his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one sister Gladys McReynolds; and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home. Burial at Quantico National Cemetery.



