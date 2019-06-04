LAWRENCE ALLEN RUH "Larry"
(Age 75)
On Sunday, May 5, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved Brother of Alice Rauch, Louis Ruh, Paul Ruh, James Ruh, and the late Charles Ruh. Born March 30, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Albert and Ruth Ruh. Larry was a 1965 graduate of Penn State University
and worked for the Department of the Army, and as adjunct faculty at the University of Maryland. He was active at Hughes United Methodist Church and in the Boy Scouts of America (Order of the Arrow) local, regional and national. He will be missed by friends and family, including nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Hughes United Methodist Church, 10700 Georgia Avenue, Wheaton, MD, Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hughes United Methodist or "NCAC Endowment Fund in the name of Larry Ruh" and may be sent to National Capital Area Council BSA, Development Office - Endowment, 9190 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20814.