Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE SHUMAN.



Dr. Lawrence Henry Shuman



On Thursday, March 21, 2019 of Falls Church, VA.

Dr. Shuman was born in Philadelphia, PA and attended Central High School, Marietta College, Chicago Medical School which became Rosalind Franklin University before his residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia as an obstetrician/gynecologist and his fellowship in fertility at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Shuman practiced medicine in Alexandria, VA from 1963 - 1995 and was a Mohel in Northern Virginia certified by both the conservative and reform movements.

Dr. Shuman is survived by his beloved wife Deanna Shuman (Nee Joseph); children, Joshua Shuman (Bat Zion), Andi Wirpel (William) and Joanna Shuman; grandchildren, Amitai, Golan, Tamar Rinat, Alexi and Spencer.

Funeral service at Agudas Achim Congregation, 2908 Valley Dr. Alexandria, VA 22302 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment following in Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agudas Achim Congregation, Gesher Day School and the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia.