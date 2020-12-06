On December 2, 2020,son of the late Irving and Lillian Stearman. Private Service being held at 11 a.m., Judean Gardens, Olney MD. December 7, 2020. To all those near and far, for all those that loved Larry in particular, it is with overwhelming sadness that we have to say we lost our one and only beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Larry loved with all his heart his wife, Nancy of 64 years and had been together since Junior High School; his son, Danny and wife, Laura, his daughter, Rae and husband, Thomas, and daughter, Karen and husband, Paul. His greatest joy was his grandchildren: Joshua, Scott and wife, Alissa, Jacob and wife, Carly, Matt and Jessica, Danny and wife, Kerri, Brad, Lee and fiancé, Amanda, Noah and Remy, who he took on the role of nanny from the age of two. Grandpa never missed a game or performance and was devoted to them all. Last and not least, Larry loved his brother of all brothers, Sydney and his entire family. Pre-deceased by brother, Stanley Stearman. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.