1/
LAWRENCE STEARMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence Stearman  (Age 84)  
On December 2, 2020, son of the late Irving and Lillian Stearman. Private Service being held at 11 a.m., Judean Gardens, Olney MD. December 7, 2020. To all those near and far, for all those that loved Larry in particular, it is with overwhelming sadness that we have to say we lost our one and only beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Larry loved with all his heart his wife, Nancy of 64 years and had been together since Junior High School; his son, Danny and wife, Laura, his daughter, Rae and husband, Thomas, and daughter, Karen and husband, Paul. His greatest joy was his grandchildren: Joshua, Scott and wife, Alissa, Jacob and wife, Carly, Matt and Jessica, Danny and wife, Kerri, Brad, Lee and fiancé, Amanda, Noah and Remy, who he took on the role of nanny from the age of two. Grandpa never missed a game or performance and was devoted to them all. Last and not least, Larry loved his brother of all brothers, Sydney and his entire family. Pre-deceased by brother, Stanley Stearman. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved