It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Retired Brother Lawrence W Burton Jr. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 12:30 p.m. with services immediately following the visitation at Ft Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Notice #1785.