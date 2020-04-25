

Lawrence Thomas Walsh

PNC Bank Vice President

March 2, 1964 - April 22, 2020



Larry Walsh passed away at the Lombardi Center from cancer at the age of 56. He was a native Washingtonian, growing up in Chevy Chase, MD and then residing for many years in Arlington, VA until his passing. Larry graduated from Gonzaga College High School, NW Washington ('82) and James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA ('86). Upon graduating from James Madison University, Larry spent his entire career in the banking industry and branch management, including 31 years of dedicated service to PNC Bank, NA (formerly Riggs Bank, NA).

Larry loved to travel with family and friends. Rehoboth Beach, DE and Deep Creek Lake, MD were two of his favorite vacation spots where he frequented since he was a young child.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, John Francis Walsh, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Nancianne Weir Walsh, and his brothers, John F Walsh, Jr. (sister-in-law, Pamela Walsh); Timothy M. Walsh (sister-in-law, Kristine Walsh); and Gregory P. Walsh (sister-in-law, Pauline Walsh). Also survived by nephews and nieces include: Matt, Andrew (John and Pam); Tim Jr, Matt, Kaitlin (Tim and Kris); Liam, Sean (Greg and Pauline); grand nephew and niece include: Kashious and Shae (Tim Jr.).

Larry's infectious smile and loving, caring ways will never be forgotten.

Private service is being held for immediate family. A celebration of life for Larry is to be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gonzaga College High School or the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Walsh family extends its thanks to all of Larry's wonderful friends, most especially, Jeffrey Larroca, Joseph Ugast, and Victor Galindo for their steadfast and unwavering support of Larry and the entire family, before and during this difficult time.