LAWRENCE D. WEILER
Lawrence D. Weiler, 98, of Silver Spring, MD died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 of natural causes. Dr. Weiler served for over 25 years as a U.S. official and arms control negotiator in the White House, the State Department and the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. Born November 7, 1920 in Salt Lake City, Utah, he served in World War II
as an armored artillery officer in Europe, receiving the Bronze Star
. He participated in the negotiation of the U.S.-Soviet Hot Line, the Nuclear Test Ban, the ABM and the Non-Proliferation Treaties. His positions included Counselor of the Arms Control Agency, U.S. Special Ambassador to the UN Special Session on Disarmament. He received his PhD from Stanford University. He also taught at Stanford and George Washington Universities. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mary R. Weiler. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey L. Weiler (Margaret), Steven J. Weiler (Deanne) of Rockville, MD and grandchildren Nicholas, Anna and James. Services will be private. Interment will be in Salt Lake City. Contributions may be made to the The Arms Control Association, 1200 18th St NW, # 1175 Washington, DC 20036. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: