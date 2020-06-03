LARRY T. WEISS
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, LAWRENCE T. "Larry" WEISS of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Toby Banner Weiss. Devoted father of Cindy (Irwin) Minsky and Morris (Stacey) Weiss. Dear grandfather of Elise (Tim) Carter, Sarah (Ben) Cobleigh, Esther and Shane Weiss, Shelby (Ryan) Gutowski, Samantha (Fiance, Joel Cunningham) Cohen and Samantha and Madeline Schaefer. Cherished great grandfather of Hudson, Ella, Mila and Addison. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service, interment and shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.