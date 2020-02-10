LEAH BREWTON
On Sunday, February 2, 2020, LEAH BREWTON of Washington, DC. Devoted mother of Vern S. Manor, LaWanda Manor and Angus Demetrious Manor. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by six siblings, Hiawatha Brewton, Aaron Brewton, Iva Anderson, Booker Brewton, Freddie Eugene Brewton and Josephine Brewton. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14 from 12:30 p.m. until service at 1:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.