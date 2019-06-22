Leah Mills FRANKS Graham
(Age 108)
On Monday, June 17, 2019 peacefully entered into eternal rest. She is survived by her four grandchildren, Robert "Greg" (Donna), Karen, Claire, and Steven (Sandra); seven great-grandchildren, Devin, Chase, Jasmyne, Jalen, Jordan, Malik, and Julian; and son-in-law, Robert L Taylor. On Monday, June 24, Visitation 10 a.m. followed immediately by Celebration of Life at East Washington Heights Baptist Church, 2220 Branch Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to EWH Baptist Church (Leah Graham Scholarship).