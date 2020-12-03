1/
LEAH KLEIMAN
1933 - 2020
LEAH FISHMAN KLEIMAN  
Leah Fishman Kleiman, 87, of Alexandria, VA, and formerly of Harrisburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Goodwin House. She was born on May 12, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jacob and Gertrude (Gwertzman) Fishman.  Leah was a graduate of Brooklyn College, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She had been a teacher and was retired from the Commonwealth of PA as a tax examiner. She was the first female Susquehanna Township Commissioner and was active in local politics. Leah was the widow of Raymond Kleiman. Surviving are two sons, Gary Kleiman (Beth Morrissey), Eric Kleiman, grandson, Dylan Kleiman, her sister, Florence Braunstein, as well as several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, Harrisburg, PA. Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com. Memorial contributions in Leah's honor may be made to Goodwin House Foundation, 4800 Fillmore Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22311, goodwinhouse.org/giving/donate, or to Beth El Temple, 2637 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
