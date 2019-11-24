LEAH RAY
Leah Ray, 61, of Washington DC, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at her home. Leah was born on June 7, 1958. Leah was the beloved wife of Daniel Blum. She is also survived by her parents, Clayton Ray and Donna Ray; her three sisters; several nephews and nieces; and many wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at Seekers Church, 276 Carroll St. NW, Washington DC 20012. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust at www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org
. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.