SCHROEDER Leah Webb Schroeder August 19, 1944 - November 11, 2019 On November 11, 2019, Veterans Day, died peacefully and quickly at home after a long and brave struggle with pancreatic cancer. Leah grew up as an only child of modest business people in Alexandria, Louisiana, studied Government at Louisiana State University with the intent of joining the Foreign Service, and learned German under her future father-in-law Professor A. E. Schroeder. She spent summers as a Baptist volunteer in Cincinnati and intern at the Office of Economic Opportunity under Sargent Shriver in Washington. She won a national Woodrow Wilson Fellowship to the University of Chicago where we fell in love and married fellow Wilson Fellow Richard E. Schroeder. His Army service brought them to Washington, DC where she began working on her Ph.D dissertation on religious fundamentalism and right-wing radicalism and served as Legislative Director for Alabama Congressman Bill Nichols. When her husband was transferred to Vietnam, Leah returned to Louisiana to work for the gubernatorial campaign of Gillis Long. After his defeat they returned to DC where she joined a lobbying partnership as a secretary/office manager, and helped Rick finish his Ph.D. Deciding she preferred governance to academia, she abandoned her dissertation and at the age of 28 became Congressman Gillis Long's Chief of Staff while her husband joined the CIA. For the first of three times, she abandoned her career to move overseas to Vienna, Austria, where their only son Michael was born. While in Vienna Leah worked for the Immigration and Naturalization Service helping Eastern European refugees seeking to become American citizens. She also edited an English-language guidebook to living in Vienna which was sponsored by the city of Vienna to attract United Nations agencies to relocate there. After returning to DC, Leah became Vice President for Government Affairs for the Medical Device Industry, before abandoning yet another career to return to Munich, Germany, as the Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact collapsed and Germany was reunited as a free NATO member. As Community Liaison Officer of the American Consulate General, she managed finding schools for the children of the remaining American official community as the US Army left Munich. Upon our final return to Washington, she re-invented herself yet again as Director of Development of the Field School, helping develop the new Foxhall Road campus. She was active in McLean Baptist Church, and her neighborhood as a leader of the Foggy Bottom West End Village. She considered our proximity to GW hospital an advantage, but did not anticipate that immediately following our 50th Anniversary vacation in the South Pacific Leah would be diagnosed with what was initially considered operable, curable, pancreatic cancer. Undaunted by many complications and struggles, over the last few months we visited friends in the Southwestern United States she so loved-even riding horses---and had a final reunion with her closest high school friends in the beautiful Mount Washington region of New Hampshire. All who knew her, but especially her family and dear friends, will miss her kindness, warmth, generosity, modest excellence, Louisiana cooking, but most of all her openhearted love, especially for her husband of 52 years, her son Michael Webb Schroeder and dear daughter-in-law Amber Wason. As a proud patriot who devoted her whole adult life to public service in one role or another, including during her beloved husband's four overseas assignments, Leah will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate her life will be planned for some future date at McLean Baptist Church.



