

LEAMON EUGENE HOWELL "Pete"

COL. USA (Ret)



Leamon Eugene Howell, age 86, died peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at a hospice in Arlington, VA, leaving his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth, and their three children and five grandchildren. Col. Howell was born on March 17, 1933, as the eldest of six siblings, and grew up in Live Oak, FL. He was the first in his family to go to college, and graduated from the University of Florida, and later earned his MBA from Tulane University. His career in the U.S. Army spanned 30 years, with deployments to Korea and twice for combat in Vietnam, and other overseas postings. After his military retirement, he began a new career as a real estate broker and successfully ran his own Century 21 Howell & Associates business with his wife for 20 years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA. He will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery.