LEE and CORAL WYCKOFF
LEE HOWARD WYCKOFF  and  CORAL ANNA WYCKOFF  
Family and friends are devastated by the passing of Lee Howard Wyckoff (age 43) of Mineral, VA and his 9-month-old daughter, Coral Anna Wyckoff, in a tragic plane crash on July 25, 2020 in W. Jordan, Utah. They are survived by wife/mother, Becky; children/siblings, Skylar and Cody; parents/grandparents, Bunnie and Gerry Wyckoff of Bumpass, VA and Betty Boice of Fenelton, PA; siblings, Shawn Wyckoff (Maria Millar), Tara Martin (Peter); numerous members of the Boice/Wyckoff families and many friends.Lee attended Sherwood High School in Maryland, earned a BS in Accounting from Towson State and graduated Summa Cum Laude with an MS in Engineering, Information Systems and Technology from Johns Hopkins. His career included senior positions with the state of Utah, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, and the Entrepreneur's Organization. A devoted father and loving husband, Lee was an amazing skier and enjoyed telemark skiing. He met Becky wakeboarding on New Year's Day as part of a freezing cold tradition. He loved all things flying and his passion for paragliding grew into a family fervor for aviation. Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, W. Jordan, Utah handled funeral arrangements, see www.memorialutah. com. Due to Becky and Cody's prolonged hospital stay, plans to celebrate Lee and Coral's lives will be delayed and posted on the website as information becomes available.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
