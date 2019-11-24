The Washington Post

LEE ASHMAN (1929 - 2019)
LEE EARLE JOSEPH ASHMAN  

Lee Earle Joseph Ashman, 90, of Vienna, VA, passed away November 6, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Burial with military honors will take place at Quantico National Cemetery. Lee was born in Norwalk, CT to William Earle and Lucy Smith (Hall) Ashman on September 27, 1929. He attended Norwalk High School and was appointed to the United States Naval Academy. He is survived by his wife, Rita, their six children and spouses, 22 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Newman Academy, 8706 N. Chesterfield, VA 23235 www.cardinalnewmanacademy.org. A full notice and condolence at :
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
