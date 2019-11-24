LEE EARLE JOSEPH ASHMAN
Lee Earle Joseph Ashman, 90, of Vienna, VA, passed away November 6, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Burial with military honors will take place at Quantico National Cemetery. Lee was born in Norwalk, CT to William Earle and Lucy Smith
(Hall) Ashman on September 27, 1929. He attended Norwalk High School and was appointed to the United States Naval Academy. He is survived by his wife, Rita, their six children and spouses, 22 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Newman Academy, 8706 N. Chesterfield, VA 23235 www.cardinalnewmanacademy.org
