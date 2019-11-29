LEE CHAPMAN BIEDERMAN
Lee Chapman Biederman passed away on November 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Mark) Brandau; and grand-children Christopher and Matthew Brandau, and Ashlynn Nken Mokondo. Born in New York City on February 16, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Little Chapman. She received her BA in English from Connecticut College. She later earned her Masters Degree in Social Work from Catholic University. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Anglican Church, 12621 Old Columbia Pike, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2 p.m.