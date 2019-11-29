The Washington Post

LEE BIEDERMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEE BIEDERMAN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LEE CHAPMAN BIEDERMAN  

Lee Chapman Biederman passed away on November 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Mark) Brandau; and grand-children Christopher and Matthew Brandau, and Ashlynn Nken Mokondo. Born in New York City on February 16, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Little Chapman. She received her BA in English from Connecticut College. She later earned her Masters Degree in Social Work from Catholic University. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Anglican Church, 12621 Old Columbia Pike, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.