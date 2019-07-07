LEE BYRD BOWERSETT (Age 55)
Of Falls Church, Virginia passed away on June 12, 2019 in a place he loved, Lake Barcroft, Virginia. Born on July 22, 1963 in Arlington, Virginia and preceded in death by his parents William Lee and Muriel Reid Bowersett, and his sister Rita Zuker. Lee is survived by his children, Dustin William and Carly Amalia; his wife, Cristina Mencia; his sister, Jill Gore Bowersett, numerous nieces, nephews and good friends. Celebration of Life to be held on July 22, 2019 at Lake Barcroft, Beach 5, located at the intersection of Waterway Drive and Rusticway Lane, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.