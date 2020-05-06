Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEE CALLAHAN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CALLAHAN Lee O. Doman Callahan Died on April 26, 2020 in Tampa, FL. She was 98. She was born in Cumberland, MD on January 30, 1922, the second of five children to Ernest C. Doman and Edna B. (Brock) Doman. Her ancestors included John French, who bought 546 acres in western Virginia from Lord Fairfax in 1748. Another relative from the period, Jacob Doman, was also an early settler in that area of the Virginia backcountry. In the early 1800s, Lee's great-grandfather, John Foot Doman, married Sarah A. French. Lee's grandfather, Edward Doman, a Civil War veteran, married Emily Amanda Marshall. Amanda's older brother, Oscar, was a special agent of the Confederate government in Mexico during the war. On Lee's mother's side, the Brock and Fout families were also settlers in the area in the 18th Century. They were farmers, mill owners, a small-town mayor, and a Justice of the Peace. In 1912, Ernest Doman, a second-generation carpenter, built a long swinging bridge across the Potomac River linking the Brock farm in West Virginia to Steyer, MD, where there was a railroad stop. Living on that farm was Edna Brock. Shortly after the bridge was built, Edna, aged 16, married Ernest Doman. They settled in nearby Cumberland, MD. Ernest often traveled a wide area over several states for his carpentry work. Edna raised the family while also operating a neighborhood retail store. In addition, she was a sales representative for World Book Encyclopedias, and a member of the Cum- berland Chamber of Commerce. She won numerous sales awards. Lee dated George Callahan of New Baltimore, PA, prior to World War II. At the outbreak of the war she followed him to Washington, D.C. George was an Army Master Sergeant, training thousands of soldiers at nearby Fort Belvoir, VA. They married in 1942. Later in the war George served in both Europe and Asia. They were married for 55 years and lived in Jacksonville from 1958 until 2012. For many years Lee was the administrative assistant to Dr. Ernest Miller at University Hospital in Jacksonville. She is survived by her children, Michael Callahan (Inga), St. Petersburg; Ann Carter (William), Tampa; Patrick Callahan (Linda), Gainesville; and John Callahan (Cathy), Herndon, VA. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by one grandchild, Matthew Callahan, Tampa. Lee was an active volunteer at Christ the King Catholic Church, Jacksonville. Her life was a model of kindness, compassion, generosity, and justice. There will be a private funeral service at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa on May 23, 2020. Internment in Jacksonville will be held later when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lee Callahan Scholarship Fund at Christ the King Catholic School, a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, 6822 Larkin Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32211.Lee was an active volunteer at Christ the King Catholic Church, Jacksonville. Her life was a model of kindness, compassion, generosity, and justice. There will be a private funeral service at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa on May 23, 2020. Internment in Jacksonville will be held later when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lee Callahan Scholarship Fund at Christ the King Catholic School, a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, 6822 Larkin Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32211.

Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close