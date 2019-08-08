

LEE EDWARD CARLE



Lee Edward Carle, 89, died Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ellora Claire Carle. Survivors include his daughter Tracey Anne Deal of Richmond, VA, as well as his grandson Jackson Redmond Deal and granddaughter Claire McKenzie Deal both of Richmond, VA.

Born and raised in Nashua, New Hampshire, Lee went on after graduating high school to attend Boston College (1947-1949) and graduated from the University of Southern California (1949-1951) with a degree in history. He was an avid musician like his father and played drums in the marching band both at BC and USC.

After college he served in the United States Army from 1951-1956 in the Counterintelligence Department, serving in France and Germany. He then went on to law school, earning his law degree from Georgetown Law School and then having a fulfilling and distinguished career at the Central Intelligence Agency, serving as a career Intelligence Officer.

After retirement he continued working at the Agency in numerous capacities as a contractor.

Lee will be remembered for his gentle manner and kind heartedness. He will be missed by many but especially his two grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Services and interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

