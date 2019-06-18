

LEE DERKAY



Lee P. Derkay, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home in North Bethesda, MD. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gloria; daughter Lori; sons Craig (Kris) and Howard (Lori); four grandchildren, Alex (Matt) O'Donnell, Andy (Madison), Pete and Katey; great grandson, Cam O'Donnell; and brother-in-law, Shelly (Marilyn) Wallerstein.

Lee graduated from the University of Maryland in 1953 and served in the US Air Force as a Lieutenant from 1953-55. He spent his professional career in association management for over 55 years. Golf was his passion. He was a member at Norbeck

Country Club since 1972.

Funeral services to be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Congregation Beth El, at 8215 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed following interment at 6124 Roseland Dr., Rockville, MD. Family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, June 20 at 5801 Nicholson La., Apt 1501, North Bethesda, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Contributions in Lee's memory may be made to Bender Jewish Community Center, Congregation Beth El or Hadassah.